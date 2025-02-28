Recreational vehicle overturns on Highway 101 near San Luis Obispo
February 27, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
A recreational vehicle flipped on Highway 101 north of San Luis Obispo on Thursday afternoon slowing traffic for hours.
Shortly before 5 p.m., a blue pickup truck was towing a recreational vehicle southbound when the truck and RV jackknifed and the recreational vehicle rolled onto its side, blocking two lanes of traffic. A red off-road vehicle and debris scattered across the highway.
Drivers headed northbound on Highway 101 called 9-1-1 to report rocks from the crash hit their vehicles, according to the CHP. No one was injured in the accident.
All lane are expected to be open by 9:30 p.m.
