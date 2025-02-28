Trial set for Cal Poly student who fired guns on campus
February 27, 2025
By SUMMER AWBREY
A former Cal Poly student is scheduled to stand trial on April 22 for allegedly firing guns on the San Luis Obispo campus, a judge ruled on Wednesday. [Mustang Daily]
The trial is expected to last approximately a week and a half. Charles Hojaboom faces multiple charges, including felony discharging a firearm with gross negligence, felony shooting at an inhabited dwelling, and four counts of possession of a loaded firearm on a college campus.
Hojaboom’s co-defendant Brandon Pham pleaded no contest to charges of possessing a loaded firearm on campus and firing a firearm on campus. He was sentenced to 210 days in jail, two years probation, and 60 hours of community service.
In May 2024, a judge found Hojaboom incompetent to stand trial. However, after a subsequent competency hearing, he was deemed competent to proceed with his criminal proceedings.
