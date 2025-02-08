San Luis Obispo County probation officer charged with embezzlement

February 7, 2025

Correction, Fallyn Rollins is the officer being sworn in wearing the stripped shirt.

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County prosecutors recently filed embezzlement charges against a former probation officer who allegedly stole more than $100,000 from the SLO County Probation Peace Officers’ Association.

From Feb. 2023 through Aug. 2024, Fallyn Sierra Rollins, 31, served as the treasurer for the union. As Treasurer, Rollins is alleged to have had unique control over the association’s checking account, debit card, and financial records which allowed her to divert money undetected.

Once discovered, association leadership quickly reported the suspected theft to the San Luis Obispo Police Department. Both the association and the SLO County Probation Department worked cooperatively with the San Luis Obispo Police Department during the investigation.

The criminal complaint charges Rollins with nine counts of felony grand theft by embezzlement involving dozens of fraudulent transactions.

On Feb. 4, a SLO Superior Court judge issued an arrest warrant for Rollins in the amount of $1.18 million.

On Friday afternoon, Rollins appeared in court after she filed a motion to recall the arrest warrant and requested to be released on her own recognizance.

Deputy District Attorney Ben Blumenthal argued that Rollins’ bail should remain at $1.18 million as previously set by a reviewing judge.

Judge Barry LaBarbara recalled the warrant and reduced bail to $100,000 with several conditions, including that she obey all laws, submit to searches of her person or property, not work or volunteer in a capacity where she is entrusted with financial responsibilities, reside in either San Luis Obispo or Santa Barbara counties and that she wear an electronic monitor.

The Santa Barbara County Probation Department will monitor Rollins while she is on pretrial release. She is due back in court on Feb. 24, in Department 3 of the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.

The case was investigated by San Luis Obispo Police Department Detective Jeff Koznek and is being prosecuted by Blumenthal.

“We regret that this incident may cast a negative light on law enforcement and probation peace officers,” according to the association. “However, we remain steadfast in our commitment to serving our community with integrity and dedication. Our officers continue to work diligently to enhance public safety and support offender rehabilitation.”

