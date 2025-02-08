Truck crashes into car in Paso Robles, five people injured

February 7, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A truck crashed into a car in Paso Robles on Friday afternoon injuring five people.

Shortly after 4 p.m., a truck and a car crashed on S. River Road at the entrance to the Walmart parking lot. Responders transported four people in ambulances to area hospitals. A fifth injured person self transported to a hospital.

Dispatchers reported it was a mass causality event.

