San Luis Obispo County rain, reservoir levels after latest storm

February 14, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A strong atmospheric river storm brought 7.61 inches to Rocky Butte in just two days. San Luis Obispo County’s rainfall totals now run from 30% to 66% of average for this time of year, according to SLO County.

Regardless, following several years of heavy rains local reservoir levels remain healthy.

Climate scientists track rain from July 1 through June 31.

Rainfall totals from July 1 through Feb. 14, along with average yearly rainfall:

Arroyo Grande – 5.84 inches to date – average 14.09 inches

Atascadero – 6.42 inches to date – average 12.06 inches

Lopez Dam – 10.21 inches to date – average 18.48 inches

Los Osos – 8.42 inches to date – average 15.77 inches

Nipomo – 7.65 inches to date – average 12.62 inches

Oceano – 5.77 inches to date – average 12.26 inches

Paso Robles – 6.78 inches to date – average 14.08 inches

Rocky Butte – 26.48 inches to date – average 34.75 inches

San Luis Obispo – 9.34 inches to date – average 16.82 inches

San Simeon – 7.18 inches to date – average 15.12 inches

Santa Margarita – 8.86 inches to date – average 16.96 inches

Shandon –3.01 inches to date – average 8.44 inches

Templeton – 6.59 inches to date – average 13.05 inches

Current Central Coast and major state reservoir levels:

Santa Margarita Lake at 93.2%, SLO County

Lake Nacimiento at 64%, SLO and Monterey counties

Lopez Lake at 92.5%, SLO County

Whale Rock Reservoir at 86.7%, SLO County (this week’s numbers not available)

Cachuma Lake at 88%, Santa Barbara County

Gibraltar Reservoir 32%, Santa Barbara County

Jameson Reservoir 92%, Santa Barbara County

San Antonio Lake at 71%, Monterey County

Oroville Dam 82%, Butte County

Trinity Lake at 82%, Trinity County

Don Pedro Reservoir at 72%, Mariposa County

New Malones Lake at 79%, Calaveras County

Shasta Dam at 81%, Shasta County

San Luis Reservoir at 79%, Merced County

