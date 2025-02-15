Atascadero zoo welcomes three Mexican spider monkeys

February 14, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Three young Mexican spider monkeys recently joined 45-year-old Izzy, also a spider monkey, at the Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero. The young monkeys, all under a year old, are now on exhibit and can be seen by watchful visitors.

Before the monkeys arrived, the spider monkey habitat received a facelift courtesy of MGP Paintings, the new sponsor of the habitat.

Mexican spider monkeys are an endangered species found in parts of Mexico and Central America, threatened by loss of habitat, and being hunted for the pet trade. They are found in the Mesoamerica biodiversity hotspot.

The hotspot is one of the 34 richest and most threatened reservoirs of plant and animal life on Earth. The Charles Paddock Zoo specializes in animals present in biodiversity hotspots.

Over 300 animals call the Charles Paddock Zoo home, including red pandas, monkeys, fossa, meerkats, parrots, a Malayan Tiger, a variety of reptiles and more. The Charles Paddock Zoo is located at Atascadero Lake Park on Morro Road, one mile west of Highway 101.

