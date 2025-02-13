Seven-vehicle collision on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo

February 12, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A reported seven-vehicle collision on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo slowed northbound traffic during rush hour on Wednesday afternoon, according to the CHP.

Shortly before 5:45 p.m., multiple vehicles crashed at the Monterey Street northbound off-ramp. At least one ambulance was called to the scene, according to the CHP.

Officers temporarily reduced traffic to one lane.

