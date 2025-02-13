Front Page  »  

Seven-vehicle collision on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo

February 12, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A reported seven-vehicle collision on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo slowed northbound traffic during rush hour on Wednesday afternoon, according to the CHP.

Shortly before 5:45 p.m., multiple vehicles crashed at the Monterey Street northbound off-ramp. At least one ambulance was called to the scene, according to the CHP.

Officers temporarily reduced traffic to one lane.

 


I was driving northbound on the 101 at about 4:45pm heading home to North County. It was raining quite heavily. I stayed in the slow lane driving about 60 miles per hour. Cars and trucks were zipping past me at 75 to 80mph. I said out loud to my passenger, “They are going way too fast for these weather conditions. I just want them to stay away from me.” Why do people not understand that we have speed limits for a reason and that severe weather conditions warrant extra caution. A driver in a vehicle is responsible for the safety of all other drivers and passengers who share the roads with them. Please do not be a selfish, impatient and arrogant jerk. Please think of the safety of others, especially children. If you drive you are responsible for their lives. I pray no one was badly hurt in this accident, it could just as easily have been me involved.


