Seven-vehicle collision on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo
February 12, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
A reported seven-vehicle collision on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo slowed northbound traffic during rush hour on Wednesday afternoon, according to the CHP.
Shortly before 5:45 p.m., multiple vehicles crashed at the Monterey Street northbound off-ramp. At least one ambulance was called to the scene, according to the CHP.
Officers temporarily reduced traffic to one lane.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines