Gov. Gavin Newsom cuts Cal Poly’s already precarious budget

February 12, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Cal Poly San Luis Obispo is facing a $24.2 million reduction to its already precarious budget after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced plans to cut the California State University budget by $375 million.

In its 2024-2025 fiscal year operating budget, Cal Poly reported a budget of $552,603,877. In order to balance the budget, the administration is pulling $24,189,568 from reserves, according to Cal Poly’s general operating budget plan.

In January, Gov. Newsom presented his preliminary state budget proposal, which includes a 7.95% ongoing reduction to the CSU system.

On Thursday, Cal Poly President Jeffrey D. Armstrong sent an email to students noting that the funding cut “comes at a difficult time and significantly compounds our budgeted deficit.”

“The CSU is facing a $375 million ongoing state budget cut for fiscal year 2025-2026, funding equivalent to supporting approximately 36,000 students,” Armstrong wrote in his email. “If not revised, the proposed 7.95% cut for next year will negatively impact students across the system in significant ways.”

