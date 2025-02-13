SLO County power outages, trees down, crashes, road closures

February 13, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

An atmospheric river storm sweeping through San Luis Obispo County on Thursday morning has led to crashes, road closures, flooding and power outages.

SLO County is under a high wind warning until 4 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters expect winds of 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

“Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines,” according to the National Weather Service. “Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.”

A flood advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The storm has left 187 PG&E customers in San Luis Obispo, 86 people in Morro Bay and 1,045 customers near Guadalupe without power on Thursday morning.

Slick roadways have led to mutiple crashes, primarily single vehicles sliding off the roadways.

Road closures and traffic hazards

Santa Rita Road in rural Templeton is closed at the dirt portion

Black Road is closed at Highway 1 in Santa Maria

Highway 101 Main Street off ramp in Templeton flooded, closed

Tree down at 1610 8th Street in Los Osos

