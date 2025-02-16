Why are gas prices rising in San Luis Obispo County?

February 16, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Following a fire at a refinery, the average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County rose 21 cents last week to $5.02, according to figures from AAA.

The Martinez Refining Company is offline after an explosion and fire on Feb. 1 injured six people while also creating major supply issues. As a result, “consumers may see higher prices at the pump as warmer months approach,” according to AAA.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas rose 24 cents to $4.84 during the past week. Nationally, gas prices increased two cents to $3.15 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the 18th highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.86. Imperial County boasts the lowest average cost at $4.50 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Speedway – San Luis Obispo, 254 Santa Rosa Street: $4.39 Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $4.45 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch way: $4.49 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, 254 Santa Rosa Street: $4.49 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.49 Shell – Atascadero, San Gabriel: $4.53 Arco – Paso Robles, Niblick Road: $4.53 San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.55 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Broad Street: $4.55 Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.57

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...