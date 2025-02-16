Why are gas prices rising in San Luis Obispo County?
February 16, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
Following a fire at a refinery, the average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County rose 21 cents last week to $5.02, according to figures from AAA.
The Martinez Refining Company is offline after an explosion and fire on Feb. 1 injured six people while also creating major supply issues. As a result, “consumers may see higher prices at the pump as warmer months approach,” according to AAA.
In California, the average price for a gallon of gas rose 24 cents to $4.84 during the past week. Nationally, gas prices increased two cents to $3.15 a gallon.
SLO County currently has the 18th highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.86. Imperial County boasts the lowest average cost at $4.50 a gallon.
Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.
Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:
- Speedway – San Luis Obispo, 254 Santa Rosa Street: $4.39
- Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $4.45
- Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch way: $4.49
- Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, 254 Santa Rosa Street: $4.49
- One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.49
- Shell – Atascadero, San Gabriel: $4.53
- Arco – Paso Robles, Niblick Road: $4.53
- San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.55
- Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Broad Street: $4.55
- Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.57
