Corvette crashes into tree in San Luis Obispo
February 16, 2025
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A convertible Chevrolet Corvette crashed into a tree in San Luis Obispo late Saturday night.
Shortly before 11 p.m., the driver of the Corvette failed to negotiate the roundabout on Tank Farm Road because of excessive speed, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department. Police do not suspect DUI factored into the crash.
Responders treated the driver at the scene for minor injuries.
