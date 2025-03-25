Armed woman robs sleeping man in San Luis Obispo

March 24, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A 36-year-old woman is in jail after she allegedly robbed a man as he slept near the San Luis Obispo downtown transit center on Osos Street on Sunday, police said.

During the afternoon, Antonia Bustos allegedly took the victim’s backpack while he slept nearby. An onlooker watched as Bustos took items from the backpack, prompting the onlooker to attempt to stop Bustos.

Bustos then punched the female onlooker in the face, waking the victim who also tried to retrieve his belongings.

Bustos walked away, but then quickly came back with a knife and attempted to stab the victim. Before officers arrived, Bustos dumped the knife in a nearby trash can and left the area.

While officers were interviewing the victims, they saw Bustos across the street and went to detain her, but she ran. Officers arrested Bustos on the 900 block of Morro Street.

Officers booked Bustos in San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia. She remains in jail with her bail set at $50,000.

