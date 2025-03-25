San Luis Obispo County secures final funding for two trails

March 24, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

All funding milestones have been met for the two long-anticipated transportation projects in San Luis Obispo County: the Bob Jones Trail extension segment two project and the Morro Bay to Cayucos trail gap closure project. The final phasing and funding approval came from the California Transportation Commission during their March 21 meeting.

“We are greatly appreciative the commission has acknowledged how significant these two projects are to the region,” said Pete Rodgers, SLOCOG executive director. “This last step in funding was only made possible by many years of inter-agency collaboration and resident advocacy at the state, regional, and local level, ensuring both projects could be delivered as promised.”

Both projects were funded through the commission’s active transportation program. The commission approved $18.2 million in funding for the Bob Jones Trail extension and $2.8 million for the Morro Bay to Cayucos connector.

Additional funding for both projects was provided locally by SLO County Public Works, the SLO County Parks and Recreation Department, the SLO Council of Governments, and through a community fundraising drive.

Bob Jones City-to-the-Sea Trail

The Bob Jones Trail extension will complete the route along San Luis Obispo Creek, linking the existing trail sections, a 2.5-mile trail from Avila Beach to Highway 101 and a 1-mile section from Prado Road to Los Osos Valley Road in San Luis Obispo. Once completed, the extension will create a safe, multi-use path from the Octagon Barn in San Luis Obispo to the Avila Beach trailhead on Ontario Drive.

Morro Bay to Cayucos Trail

The Morro Bay to Cayucos Connector will construct a 1-mile, 12-foot-wide path along Highway 1, linking Morro Bay and Cayucos with a scenic and safe transportation corridor for cyclists and pedestrians. Trail construction will feature bridges, retaining walls, park benches, and improved signage, providing the final connection between existing pedestrian and bicycle networks in both communities.

