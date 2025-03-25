Two injured in crash in Paso Robles, drunk driver flees

March 25, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

An alleged drunk driver crashed into another driver in Paso Robles and then fled the scene on Monday. Officers later caught him hiding in a parking lot.

On Monday evening, 49-year-old Peter Terence Wells was driving a Jeep when he crashed into a Ford truck at the intersection of Highway 46 and Golden Hill Road. The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries.

Wells fled the scene before officers arrived. Officers then found him hiding in the parking lot of an Eagle Energy gas station.

Wells was treated for his injuries before being booked in San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of felony driving under the influence causing injury and resisting arrest. He remains in jail with his bail set at $100,000.

