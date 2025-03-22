California now has more electric vehicle charges than gas pumps
March 22, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
California now has 48% more electric vehicle chargers than gasoline nozzles, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday. Previously, some electric vehicle drivers voiced concerns over charging station availability.
In California, there are 178,549 public and shared private electric vehicle chargers. This is more than twice as many publicly accessible chargers compared to 2022 and an increase of 26,193 since the last update in August.
The California Energy Commission estimates there are about 120,000 gas nozzles in the state.
“As the federal government works to make it harder for you to charge your electric car, California is doing the opposite,” Newsom says in his announcement. “We’re embracing our clean car future and providing consumers more choices – no matter what ‘big government’ mandates come out of Washington.”
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines