California now has more electric vehicle charges than gas pumps

March 22, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

California now has 48% more electric vehicle chargers than gasoline nozzles, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday. Previously, some electric vehicle drivers voiced concerns over charging station availability.

In California, there are 178,549 public and shared private electric vehicle chargers. This is more than twice as many publicly accessible chargers compared to 2022 and an increase of 26,193 since the last update in August.

The California Energy Commission estimates there are about 120,000 gas nozzles in the state.

“As the federal government works to make it harder for you to charge your electric car, California is doing the opposite,” Newsom says in his announcement. “We’re embracing our clean car future and providing consumers more choices – no matter what ‘big government’ mandates come out of Washington.”

