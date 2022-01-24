Front Page  »  

SLO climate change activist Heidi Harmon’s electric car calamity

January 24, 2022

Heidi Harmon

By KAREN VELIE

Former San Luis Obispo mayor and climate change activist Heidi Harmon attempted to “do the right thing,” and travel to a rally in San Francisco in an electric car. After multiple attempts to find a working charging station in San Jose, Harmon realized charging the car would take up to seven hours and there was no way she could make the rally.

Harmon posted multiple videos about her difficulties in traveling in an all-electric vehicle. She discusses calling the police or asking someone to send a helicopter to rescue her.

Many of the posts have now been deleted, though a collage of portions of Harmon’s videos remains:

Harmon spearheaded an effort last summer to enact a SLO city energy policy requiring all-electric new buildings. At that time, Mayor Harmon sat on the Central Coast Community Energy Board of Directors, the electric energy company she was promoting.

Harmon stepped down from her mayoral seat in August to battle climate change, Harmon said. Harmon is now working as a senior public affairs director for the Romero Institute’s Let’s Green CA initiative, a nonprofit affiliated with Central Coast Community Energy.

On Jan. 13, Harmon was headed to San Fransisco to protest against PG&E’s solar penalty fees, but was unable to attend because of issues with vehicle charging infrastructure and the time it takes to charge an electric vehicle.

Harmon posted multiple videos during her attempt to charge the electric car she was driving on the Lets Green CA Instagram page, which she later shared to her own Instagram page. Since then, some of the videos have been deleted, and Harmon disabled her personal Instagram page.


7
agnative

What an absolute MORON along with the folks that voted for her. She has advocated all electric and all green without even knowing how it works or doesn’t work. And she wants to call the police to bail her out, wasn’t she one of the people that were against the police.


01/24/2022 2:11 pm
incompingov

A percent example of how the countries transportation infrastructure is far, far, far from being able to support and all electric car demand by the green new deal types. Full recharges take hours. A gas powered car is stopped at the gas station for maybe 5 minutes. Can you imagine dozens of electric cars crowded around a charging station where each car is sitting, charging for hours! Anyone who thinks electric cars can simply replace gas cars anytime the government mandates it, clearly doesn’t understand the associated problems.


01/24/2022 1:19 pm
Rambunctious

This is why we decided to move from electric cars to the gasoline engine 100 years ago….Buahahahahahahahaha


01/24/2022 1:15 pm
Jorge Estrada

So this is the Ex-Mayor of San Luis Obispo, home of the voting Engineering Students who attend that world famous California Polytechnic University. She is also the factor that pushed for all electric homes and now is in news because, at your expense, she has proven her electric car to NOT be a viable method of travel. I think she’s ready for Hollywood.


01/24/2022 1:14 pm
Rambunctious

I see charging stations at hotels and malls all over CA…I guess you first have to know what one looks like…..Teee heee heee heee


01/24/2022 1:13 pm
Eyes Everywhere

Heidi unravels. Where was Quinn when she needed her?


Our former mayor should have just taken a bong hit. That would have calmed her down.


01/24/2022 1:05 pm
Grover

BWAHAHAHAHAHA!


“Defund the police…..Wait; I can’t find a charging station….what’s their number again?”


Vote Up10Vote Down 
﻿