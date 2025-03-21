Man killed in crash near Big Sur

March 21, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A 36-year-old man is dead after his truck rolled down a cliff off Highway 1 near Big Sur, according to law enforcement.

Shortly after noon, Charlie Phuc Ngo of Sacramento veered off the highway and down a 400-foot cliff next to the ocean. He died from his injuries.

California Highway Patrol officers are investigating the crash.

