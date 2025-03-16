Family of boy killed in crash in Atascadero seeking assistance
March 16, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
The family of an 11-year-old boy killed in a hit-and-run crash in Atascadero on Friday is seeking financial assistance to take their son’s body to Mexico.
After school on Friday, José Gutiérrez was walking home on the 1080o block of El Camino Real when a truck drove onto the sidewalk and hit him, police said. The driver then fled the scene.
José Gutiérrez died at the scene.
His family posted a GoFundMe page on Saturday seeking help with expenses. The page has raised $21,492 as of Sunday afternoon.
“Hello, the Gutiérrez Orozco family, we are raising funds for our late son, who was injured in an accident yesterday afternoon,” according to the GoFundMe page. “He will be transported to Mexico, which is the cost. Anything you would like to donate will be a huge help.¡ Thank you! God will reward you!”
On Friday evening, Atascadero police officers arrested the driver of the truck, 31-year-old Zachary Bernal. He was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of vehicular manslaughter, narcotics possession, under the influence of a controlled substance, and hit-and-run resulting in death.
He remains in jail with his bail set at $1 million.
