San Luis Obispo County gas costs falling, find the lowest prices

March 16, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Despite increased demand and falling domestic gas supplies, gas prices are continuing to fall in San Luis Obispo County. The average cost for a gallon of gas in SLO County fell seven cents last week to $4.94, according to figures from AAA.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas fell six cents last week to $4.65. Nationally, gas prices fell one cent to $3.07 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the 10th highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.82. Kings County boasts the lowest average cost at $4.42 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.19 VP Racing Fuels – Grover Beach, Grand Avenue: $4.37 Sinclair – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.37 Gill’s Liquor – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.37 7-Eleven – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $4.39 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.39 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch way: $4.45 7-Eleven – Pismo Beach, Doliver Street: $4.45 Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.47 Mobil – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.49

