Funding gap filled for Bob Jones Trail extension

March 6, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo Council of Government’s (SLOCOG) voted Wednesday to fill a $7.8 million funding gap for the Bob Jones Trail Extension project after losing a grant from Caltrans.

SLOCOG staff had applied for the Caltrans grant under the false assertion they had secured all rights-of-way for the project. After reviewing the grant, Caltrans said it did not meet eligibility criteria.

The Bob Jones Trail extension is estimated to cost approximately $44 million.

On Wednesday, the SLOCOG Board of Directors voted 9-0 to allocate $7.8 million for the extension that will connect San Luis Obispo to Avila Beach. SLO County Supervisor John Peschong recused himself.

