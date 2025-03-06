Front Page  »  

Funding gap filled for Bob Jones Trail extension

March 6, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo Council of Government’s (SLOCOG) voted Wednesday to fill a $7.8 million funding gap for the Bob Jones Trail Extension project after losing a grant from Caltrans.

SLOCOG staff had applied for the Caltrans grant under the false assertion they had secured all rights-of-way for the project. After reviewing the grant, Caltrans said it did not meet eligibility criteria.

The Bob Jones Trail extension is estimated to cost approximately $44 million.

On Wednesday, the SLOCOG Board of Directors voted 9-0 to allocate $7.8 million for the extension that will connect San Luis Obispo to Avila Beach. SLO County Supervisor John Peschong recused himself.

 


Loading...
Subjects:     
Related:


3 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

How in the world in this time of massive budget deficits can anybody justify spending 44 million dollars on what is basically a walking trail.

Who’s pockets are getting lined?


26

Debbie Arnold cost the taxpayers this 7.8 million dollars because she sided with a stubborn out of state land barron who wouldn’t ease 0.18 acres of useless land for ten times any sane price. She alone discredited our community in the eyes of the State; it amounts to an abdication of responsibility that we all now have to pay for. Glad she’s out.


-14

This county has more money than brains. $44 million for a bike trail? You would think we would have better things to spend that kind of money on.


25
﻿