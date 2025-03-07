Outlaws Bar in Atascadero raided, several employees arrested

March 6, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Multiple law enforcement agencies raided Outlaws Bar, Grill & Casino in Atascadero and the homes of several employees on Wednesday leading to the seizure of drugs and multiple arrests.

The raids were part of a six-month investigation by the Atascadero Police Department in collaboration with the Paso Robles Police Department and the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Officers served warrants at two residences, one on the 700 block of Creston Road in Paso Robles and one on the 5500 block of Traffic Way in Atascadero, and the bar.

As a result of the searches, officers seized 13.8 ounces of cocaine and over $28,000 in cash.

Officers arrested bar manager Justin Hall, 31, of Atascadero for possession of a controlled substance for sale, sales and transportation of a controlled substance, and

criminal conspiracy. His bail was set at $250,000.

Chelsea Deperna, 42, of Atascadero was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail for

possession of a controlled substance with two prior convictions. Her bail was set at $20,000.

Officers also arrested Elias Contreras, 29, of Paso Robles for possession of a controlled substance for sale, sales and transportation of a controlled substance, and criminal conspiracy. His bail was set at $250,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

On Nov. 24, a caller reported a man was knocked unconscious during an altercation in the parking lot of Outlaws Bar. Shortly afterwards, 30-year-old Lucky Thomas of Atascadero died from his injuries.

