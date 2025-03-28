Grover Beach police arrest man for human trafficking

March 28, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

As part of a human trafficking investigation, Grover Beach police detectives arrested a 34-year-old man on Thursday.

Following the multi-week investigation, detectives contacted 34-year-old Henry Vincent Terronez of Porterville at a location in Arroyo Grande where he intended to meet with a minor for sexual purposes. Terronez arrived at the location with an unregistered, concealed and loaded AR-15 behind his driver’s seat. The gun included a 60-round drum magazine and several 30-round magazines with armor-piercing ammunition.

Detectives booked Terronez in San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of human trafficking of a victim under 18 years old, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd purposes, meeting with a minor for lewd purposes, sending sexual material to a minor and pandering. He remains in jail with his bail set at $800,000.

Detectives are asking any potential victims of Terronez to contact Detective Jared Allegranza at (805) 473-4511.

“The Grover Beach Police Department would like to thank the Arroyo Grande Police Department and the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Investigation Bureau for their assistance with this case,” according to police.

