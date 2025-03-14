San Luis Obispo County unemployment rises to 4.4%

March 14, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The number of unemployed people in San Luis Obispo County and in California continued to rise in January, the state Employment Development Department reported Friday.

In SLO County, the number of unemployed residents rose from 5,100 to 5,800 from Dec. 2024 to Jan. 2025. SLO County’s unemployment rate rose to 4.4% in January, from 3.9% in Dec. 2024.

During January, job losses were seen in the leisure and hospitality sector which lost 500 jobs. During the past month, the real estate industry lost 100 jobs.

In the jobs gained category, the state government excluding education added an additional 1,100 people in January.

SLO County’s unemployment rate is equal to the national average of 4.4% and lower than the state’s 5.5% rate.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...