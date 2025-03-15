Student killed in hit-and-run crash in Atascadero
March 14, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
A driver in a pickup truck hit and killed a student walking home from Atascadero Middle School on Friday afternoon and then fled the scene, according to the Atascadero Police Department.
The boy was on the sidewalk of El Camino Real near Danish Care Center when a gray Dodge Ram pickup with two occupants drove onto the sidewalk and hit the boy, police said. The boy was walking with another student at the time of the fatal crash.
Officers have closed El Camino Real between El Bordo Avenue and The Knoll’s at Avenida Maria as they search for the suspect. Officers are working with drones as they search for the suspect.
