San Luis Obispo police seek help finding Boot Barn thief

March 3, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a thief who allegedly stole merchandise from the Boot Barn on Madonna Road on Monday.

The man walked into the Boot Barn and gathered mutiple items of clothing before leaving without paying. He stole merchandise worth approximately $600.

The suspect, a white male with brown hair, is suspected of similar thefts from other Boot Barn stores in Paso Robles, Tulare, and Los Banos.

Investigators are asking anyone who can help identify the suspect call Officer Daniel Bravo at (805) 594-8081.

