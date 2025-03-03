Leadership change at San Luis Obispo County COLAB

March 3, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

After 14 years at the helm, San Luis Obispo County Coalition of Labor, Agriculture and Business Executive Director Mike Brown is retiring.

COLAB President Jeanne Helphenstine announced Sunday that the board has appointed Greg Haskin to serve as executive director. Haskin and Brown will work together until the end of April.

Both Haskin and Brown will host the 16th annual dinner and fundraiser at the Madonna Inn on March 27. At this year’s event, SLO County supervisors Dawn Ortiz-Legg and Heather Moreno will discuss bipartisanship and cooperation.

Haskin, a resident of Atascadero, brings a wide range of experience to COLAB. He was the executive director of The Republican Party of Orange County in the 1990’s; district director for Congressman Christopher Cox in the 2000’s and served as senior director of government affairs for PepsiCo for 18 years.

Haskin has served on several boards of directors and government affairs committees, including California Retailers Association, Grocers Manufacturers Association, California Chamber, and the Plastics Recycling Corporation of California. He has a Doctorate in policy, planning and development from the University of Southern California.

COLAB is a not for profit public policy and advocacy community resource.

