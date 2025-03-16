San Luis Obispo’s successful zero tolerance operation

March 16, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo officials successfully conducted a zero tolerance operation focused on stopping the rowdy and destructive St. Fratty’s Day parties that have frustrated neighbors of the Cal Poly’s campus for years.

The street party had grown exponentially over the past several years with major impacts to the neighborhood, including property damage, personal injuries, and illegal and dangerous behavior. Last year, an estimated 6,500 people gathered on residential streets where they broke mutiple car windows, fences and alcohol bottles.

The SLO Police Department conducted a coordinated operation to end the yearly street party on Saturday, along with 23 allied agencies. Some roads were blocked while other streets were lined with no parking signs.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department and its allied agencies took a “zero tolerance” approach. Officers order people not to gather in the roadways. They also immediately addressed illegal behavior as it was observed.

Even though there was a large number of people throughout the neighborhoods, no gatherings were permitted.

Law enforcement arrested four people for misdemeanor public intoxication on Saturday. Citation and arrest information for the entirety of the safety enhancement zone will be provided after the enforcement operation ends.

The SLO Police Department wants to thank city staff, Cal Poly and agency partners that participated in the operation:

California Highway Patrol

California State Fish and Wildlife

Ventura County Sheriff’s Office

Arroyo Grand Police Department

Morro Bay Police Department

Atascadero Police Department

Atascadero State Hospital

Guadalupe Police Department

California State Parks

San Francisco Police Department

Kings County Sheriff’s Office

Shafter Police Department

Pismo Beach Police Department

California Department of Alcohol Beverage Control

San Luis Obispo County Probation

California Department of Corrections

Oxnard Police Department

Santa Maria Police Department

Lompoc Police Department

Santa Barbara Police Department

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office

Grover Beach Police Department

California National Guard

