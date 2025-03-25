Templeton man fired shots at deputies, video released

March 25, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s office on Tuesday released video footage of a gunfight between deputies and a 37-year-old man near Templeton High School on Jan. 29.

A deputy shot Thomas Farrell of Templeton two times. After he was treated at a local hospital, he was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder on a police officer.

Caution: the video contains graphic content and may be disturbing to viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

Shortly before 10 p.m. on Jan. 29, mutiple deputies responded to a report of shots fired near Templeton High School in the 1200 block of South Main Street. Farrell lives nearby.

When the first patrol unit arrived, Farrell fired mutiple shots hitting the vehicle, but not harming the deputies inside.

A deputy in a second patrol vehicle shot at Farrell, who was struck twice by gunfire.The deputy was not injured.

Deputies provided medical aid to Farrell before he was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for two gunshot wounds. Deputies then booked Farrell in the SLO County Jail where he is being held without bail on two charges of attempted murder.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the deputy’s use of force in the shooting of Farrall.

