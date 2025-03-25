San Luis Obispo’s St. Patrick’s Day enhancement zone recap

March 25, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

In an attempt to reduce street parties, vandalism and alcohol related crimes; the San Luis Obispo Police Department enacted a safety enhancement zone for the two weekends near St. Patrick’s Day. SLO released data on citations and arrests in the enhancement zone on Tuesday.

Over the two weekends, fines for noise, unruly gathering, open container and public urination were doubled. Multiple agencies in the county helped keep order in the community.

On March 15 which was also known at St. Fratty’s Day, the SLO Police Department requested personnel from state and outside county agencies to assist with maintaining order.

Citations and arrests during the safety enhancement zone weekends:

March 7 through March 10

Noise violation – 8

Unruly gathering – 0

Open container – 0

Public urination – 1

Drunk in public arrest – 2

Minor in possession arrest – 0

Driving under the influence arrest – 3

March 14 through March 18

Noise violation – 14

Unruly gathering – 1

Open container – 11

Open container – 6

Public urination – 4

Drunk in public arrest – 6

Minor in possession arrest – 11

Driving under the influence arrest – 3

