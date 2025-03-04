This week’s San Luis Obispo County government meetings

March 4, 2025

By CalCoastNews Staff

How will the Paso Robles City Council respond to a request to create a new layer of government that can tax those with wells over the Paso Groundwater Basin?

Will the San Luis Obispo City Council move forward with a low-cost housing project despite a deed restriction on the property?

These are several of the issues public officials will discuss during this week’s San Luis Obispo County government meetings.

The Paso Robles City Council will meet on March 4 at 6 p.m. in the council chambers.

For more than a decade, a group of people have sought to require landowners over the Paso Robles water basin to pay a fee for water usage. Even though nearly 80% of impacted property owners voted against the proposed fees in 2016, large agricultural businesses have continued their pursuit of fees on residential properties.

Under item L on the agenda, the City Council will consider approval of a joint powers agreement for administration of the Paso Robles Groundwater Sub-Basin Groundwater Sustainability Plan and creation of the Paso Robles Area Groundwater Authority.

The SLO County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 along party lines to approve creating a joint powers agreement earlier this year, with supervisors John Peschong and Heather Moreno opposed. If their plan moves forward, it is expected the authority will quickly incur debt making it harder to eliminate by a future SLO County Board of Supervisors.

If approved, the authority will place control of the water in the basin in the hands of larger landowners who pump about 90% of the water.

The Pismo Beach City Council will meet on March 4 at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers.

The Ten-Year Capital Improvement Plan not only identifies the immediate needs

but also seeks to capture the long-term capital requirements of Pismo Beach. Under item 12-c on the agenda, staff will provide the council with a semi-annual report on Capital improvement projects.

Completed projects include the installation of new landscaping, the removal of the raised masonry planters that were on the north side of the James Way, and the addition of new trees. The city also completed the remodeled the Police Department and Parking Division building and the paving, striping, and the installation of parking meters on Price Street.

Projects under construction include a fire station, demolition of a digester and rehabilitation on a clarifier.

Council goals include, new tennis and pickleball courts on Ventana Drive, replacing the restrooms on Addie Street, and constructing a traffic signal at the intersection of Bello Street and Price Canyon Road

The San Luis Obispo City Council will meet on March 4 at 5:30 p.m. in its council chambers.

The City of San Luis Obispo approved plans to build a tiny home village for low-income people at the site of the historical Canet Adobe leading to accusations the city failed to abide by deed restrictions on the property.

Located on Dana Street alongside Stenner Creek, the Canet Adobe, also known as the Rosa Butron de Canet Adobe, was built circa 1845.

In 1989, Mary Black bequeathed the property to the city under the agreement the city would maintain the property for parks and recreational services, Black required the city fix the roof, perform biweekly gardening and tree trimming services, pay the taxes, pay the utilities, pay for insurance and allow her to live undisturbed at the property until her death.

In 2020, Smart Share Housing Solutions proposed placing 20 tiny homes, ranging in size from 220 to 264 square feet, on the property to serve low and very low income people. The city accepted the offer.

On Dec. 17, 2024, the San Luis Obispo Property and Business Owners Association, Barasch, another neighboring property owner, a member of a local group, and a descendant of Waterman and a descendant of Black appealed the project.

Under item 6-a on the agenda, the City Council will determine whether or not to deny or approve the appeal.

If the City Council denies the appeal, it is likely a lawsuit will follow.

Because we believe the public needs the facts, the truth, CalCoastNews has not put up a paywall because it limits readership. However, we are seeking qualification as a paper of record, which will allow us to publish public notices, but it requires 5,000 paid subscribers.

Your subscription will help us to continue investigating and reporting the news.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...