Paso Robles Police Department welcomes a canine named Griff

March 4, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The Paso Robles Police Department announced today it is pleased to welcome its newest member to its patrol force: a canine named Griff.

Griff is a 15-month-old German Shepherd imported from Serbia by the city’s vendor kennel located in Ventura. Following his training, Griff was Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) certified for handler protection, apprehension, searching and narcotics detection.

The department selected Officer Stephen Lugo to handle Griff. Lugo and Griff recently completed a five-week patrol school and narcotics detection school.

Officer Lugo and Griff will be on duty this Friday, starting at 4 p.m., at the police department.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...