Pismo Beach police seek help finding missing man

March 25, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The Pismo Beach Police Department is seeking the public’s help finding a missing 64-year-old man – Charles “Chuck” Fortner.

Fortner was last seen on the evening of March 23 in the downtown Pismo Beach area. He was on foot.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, gray sweat pants and blue tennis shoes.

The Pismo Beach Department is asking anyone who has information on Fortner’s location to call (805) 773-2208.

