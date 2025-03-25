Pismo Beach police seek help finding missing man
March 25, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
The Pismo Beach Police Department is seeking the public’s help finding a missing 64-year-old man – Charles “Chuck” Fortner.
Fortner was last seen on the evening of March 23 in the downtown Pismo Beach area. He was on foot.
He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, gray sweat pants and blue tennis shoes.
The Pismo Beach Department is asking anyone who has information on Fortner’s location to call (805) 773-2208.
Loading...
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines