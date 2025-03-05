Vehicle crashes into pole in San Luis Obispo, thousands lose power

March 5, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A white Jeep Cherokee crashed into a phone pole on Orcutt Road south of San Luis Obispo on Wednesday morning causing more than 5,000 PG&E customers to lose power.

Shortly before 10 a.m., the Jeep crashed into the pole, leaving it leaning towards the roadway. The elderly female driver was not injured in the crash. It is suspected the combination of wet roads and bald tires led to the crash.

Following the crash, 5,437 PG&E customer lost power from north of Tank Farm Road to south of Lopez Lake. PG&E estimates the power will be restored by 12:45 p.m.

