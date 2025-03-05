Three people injured in rollover crash in rural Arroyo Grande

March 4, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Three people suffered moderate injuries in a single vehicle rollover crash on Corbett Canyon Road in rural Arroyo Grande on Tuesday night.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m.,a caller reported a vehicle had driven off the roadway. The reporting parties husband went down to check on the people in the vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Responders extracted passengers from the vehicle. Three injured individuals were transported to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

CHP officers are investigating the cause of the crash.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...