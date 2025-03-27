Why is Cal Poly seeking $25 million to keep swim and dive team?

March 27, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

By KAREN VELIE

Earlier this month, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo announced it had cut its swimming and diving programs effective immediately. Now, the campus administration wants $25 million to keep the program open.

A legal settlement addressing past and future compensation for student-athletes related to name, image and likeness rights, is slated to have a significant financial impact on Cal Poly—resulting in a loss of at least $450,000 per year for the swim and dive programs. Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong then cut the programs, noting the settlement.

On March 13, Armstrong offered the teams a lifeboat, raise $25 million and they will let the teams continue competing. The team has until April 15 to raise the first $10 million. If the goal is accomplished, the team will have another 60 days to raise the remaining $15 million.

Campus administrators plan to use the $25 million as an endowment for the swim team.

The team has already raised more than $2 million. As part of their plan to raise the money, the student athletes set up a GoFundMe page seeking donations, which does not include most of the larger contributions.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...