Grover Beach officials again attempting to raise sewer rates

March 26, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Despite the citizens of Grover Beach voting in 2024 to repeal the city’s 112% water and sewer rate increase by more than 64%, the City Council voted on Monday to begin the process of raising sewer rates by 126% over five years.

After losing at the ballot, the city contracted with a consultant in 2025 to produce a wastewater rate study looking at costs and revenues. The study found that the city’s current wastewater rate structure falls short of providing the necessary funding to complete critical infrastructure improvements for existing and future needs, while also ensuring adequate reserve funds.

Following a discussion, the city council voted unanimously to direct staff to place the proposed rate hikes on the April 14 agenda. The council also plans to authorize a Proposition 218 noticing process to residents. Proposition 218 allows ratepayers to make a protest vote which requires 50% plus one to vote.

