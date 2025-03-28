Candidate for this week’s dumbest criminal in San Luis Obispo
March 28, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
San Luis Obispo police officers arrested a felon last month whom they found asleep in his car next to gas pumps at a local Chevron station with a needle and heroin on the center console.
Shortly before 8 p.m. on March 21, a caller reported a man asleep in his car which was blocking the gas pumps at the Chevron station on Los Osos Valley Road. Officers woke up the man by knocking on his car window.
While talking with 30-year-old Marco Dominguez of Lompoc, the officers saw a needle and an open container of black tar heroin in the car center console, and a glass pipe on the floorboard.
During a search of his car, officers found a loaded .40 caliber handgun under the seat, a loaded magazine and some methamphetamine.
Officers arrested Dominguez for possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawful possession of ammunition, and carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle.
