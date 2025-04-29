Domestic violence suspect arrested following standoff in Santa Barbara

April 29, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Deputies arrested a domestic violence suspect on Monday afternoon after a standoff at the suspect’s home in Santa Barbara.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m., Santa Barbara County deputies responded to a report of domestic violence in Goleta. The suspect, 40-year-old Maurilio Carriedo, had fled before deputies arrived.

During their investigation, deputies discovered Carriedo had three outstanding warrants

for his arrest for charges including felony domestic violence, contempt of court, providing false information to a peace officer, possession of a dirk or dagger, possession of a controlled substance and assault with great bodily injury.

Deputies later found Carriedo at his home on Stevens Road. Carriedo had locked himself in a converted garage apartment and was refusing to come out.

Deputies spent two hours discouraging Carriedo from escalating the situation and encouraging him to surrender peacefully. Shortly after 11 a.m., deputies forced their way into the residence, deployed a pepperball and arrested Carriedo.

Both the deputies and Carriedo had reactions to the pepperball, though there were no significant injuries, deputies said.

Deputies booked Carriedo in the Main Jail for felony domestic violence and his outstanding warrants. He remains in jail with his bail set at $185,000.

