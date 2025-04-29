Two drivers killed in head-on collision in Nipomo

April 28, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Two drivers were killed and a third driver was injured in a head-on crash in Nipomo on Monday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m., a driver was headed southbound in a white pickup truck on Orchard Road near Cherry Blossom Place when he attempted to pass and crashed head-on into a white SUV. Both the male driver of the pickup truck and the female driver of the SUV died at the scene.

After hitting the SUV, the pickup truck then crashed into a red sedan. The driver of the sedan suffered minor injuries.

The names of the deceased are not being released pending notification of their next of kin.

An investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing. CalCoastNews will release additional information after it become available.

