Santa Maria man arrested for selling marijuana to minors

April 29, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

After discovering a subject was using social media to illegally sell marijuana to minors in Santa Maria, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office mounted an investigation in early March. Detectives later identified 23-year-old Alexis Silviano Vazquez Guzman as the illegal pot dealer.

On April 22, detectives served a search warrant at Vazquez Guzman’s residence in the 300-block of E. Bunny Avenue in Santa Maria. Detectives seized over 1,100 THC vaporizer pens, 335 pre-rolled cannabis joints, 34 packs of THC edibles, 33 miscellaneous battery packs for THC vaporizer pens, approximately three pounds of cannabis flower, one handgun that was not serialized, and approximately $37,597 in cash.

Detectives believe the marijuana products were purchased legally with the intent to resell without a license, via delivery, often to minors using social media apps.

Officers booked Vazquez Guzman in Northern Branch Jail for possession of marijuana for sales, transportation for sales, possession of a firearm without a serial number, unsafe storage of a firearm, selling marijuana to a minor and possession for sales to a minor. Vazquez Guzman has since been released on bail.

As social media platforms become more integrated into daily life, they are increasingly being misused for illegal activities — including the purchase of cannabis products, often by minors, deputies said. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office encourages parents and guardians to stay informed and vigilant.

Important signs and tips for parents and guardians

1. Unfamiliar or slang language in messages

Look for terms like “plugs,” “gas,” “loud,” “trees,” or emojis like the maple leaf 🍁, cloud 💨, or a fire 🔥. These are often coded references to cannabis.

Pay attention to abbreviations like “DM for menu” or “hit me up.”

2. Sudden increase in privacy or secretiveness online

Watch for changes in device use: quickly closing screens, deleting messages, or using secret accounts (“finstas” — fake Instagrams) and encrypted apps (e.g., Telegram, Snapchat, Wickr).

Unusual patterns like staying up much later to “talk to friends” could also be a clue.

3. Unexpected cash transactions or use of payment apps

Keep an eye on unfamiliar transactions through apps like CashApp, Venmo, or even gift cards.

Watch for sudden requests for cash or unexplained disappearance of money or valuables.

4. Packages arriving at home with no clear origin

Cannabis products are often delivered discreetly by mail.

Be cautious if your child receives unmarked packages, especially if they seem overly eager to intercept deliveries.

5. Changes in behavior, appearance, or health

Look for signs of cannabis use: bloodshot eyes, unusual smells on clothing or in their room, increased appetite (“the munchies”), lethargy, or shifts in mood and motivation.

6. Access to vape pens or edibles

Many cannabis products marketed on social media look like regular candy, baked goods, or ordinary vape pens.

If you find unfamiliar edibles or vape pens with no nicotine labeling, it could indicate cannabis use.

How parents can respond

Talk early and often: Open, judgment-free conversations about drug use are proven to be effective.

Stay involved: Know your child’s friends, monitor their social media use, and keep devices out of bedrooms overnight.

Set expectations: Make it clear what your family’s rules and consequences are regarding drug use.

Educate yourself: Understand the slang, products, and platforms your child might be exposed to.

Partner with the school: Stay in touch with teachers, school resource officers, and counselors.

Report concerns: If you suspect illegal activity online, contact local law enforcement.

