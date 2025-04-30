Downed power line cause fires, outages in Paso Robles
April 30, 2025
By Karen Velie
A downed power line in Paso Robles left hundreds without power and caused three small fires on Wednesday afternoon.
Shortly after 1:30 p.m., a caller reported a vegetation fire near the intersection of Geneseo Road and Moon Valley Way. Firefighters arrived to find neighbors fighting three small spot fires.
Crews quickly extinguished the fires, the largest of which was about 100 feet by 10 feet. The other two fires were approximately 5 feet by 5 feet.
Initially, 713 PG&E customers lost power.
As of 3 p.m., 524 customers were still without power. Power is expected to be restored by 5 p.m.
