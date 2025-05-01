Teen stabbed, killed in Santa Barbara

May 1, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A teenager was stabbed and killed on Wednesday evening in Santa Barbara.

Shortly before 9 p.m., callers reported a male down in the roadway near the intersection of San Simeon Drive and Turnpike Road. Deputies arrived to find a 17-year-old male who was suffering from multiple injuries, including a stab wound.

During their investigation, deputies discovered several male suspects fled the scene prior to their arrival.

Responders transported the victim to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

This investigation is ongoing. Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case to call (805) 681-4150. If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can provide information by calling our tip line at (805) 681-4171 or online at SBSheriff.org.

