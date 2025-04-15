DUI driver crashes in San Luis Obispo leading to road closures

April 15, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A suspected DUI driver crashed into a power pole in San Luis Obispo early Tuesday morning leading to road closures as PG&E worked to restore power in the area.

Shortly before 1 a.m., a officer discovered a white SUV had crashed into a power pole on Prado Road near Highway 101 and Elks Lane. Officers suspect the crash was caused by drinking and driving.

The crash led to a temporary power outage in the area.

While PG&E worked on fixing the damaged pole, officers closed off Elks Lane and a section of Prado Road. The power is back on and both roads are now open.

