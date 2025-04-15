DUI driver crashes in San Luis Obispo leading to road closures
April 15, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
A suspected DUI driver crashed into a power pole in San Luis Obispo early Tuesday morning leading to road closures as PG&E worked to restore power in the area.
Shortly before 1 a.m., a officer discovered a white SUV had crashed into a power pole on Prado Road near Highway 101 and Elks Lane. Officers suspect the crash was caused by drinking and driving.
The crash led to a temporary power outage in the area.
While PG&E worked on fixing the damaged pole, officers closed off Elks Lane and a section of Prado Road. The power is back on and both roads are now open.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines