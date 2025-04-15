Man stabbed in Santa Barbara, two people in jail

April 15, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

During a late night fight in downtown Santa Barbara last week, a man was stabbed and critically wounded.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on April 6, a caller reported a fight in the 3100 block of State Street. Officers arrived to find a man who had been stabbed mutiple times. The suspect had fled the scene.

Responders transported the victim to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in critical condition.

During their investigation, detectives determined 36-year-old Eduardo Zermano-Arzate had stabbed the victim.

On April 12, officers arrested Goleta residents Zermano-Arzate and 37-year-old Alexis Garcia in Carpinteria. Zermano-Arzate is charged with attempted murder and assault with intent to commit mayhem while Garcia is facing charges of accessory to attempted murder for aiding and harboring Zermano-Arzate.

Both suspects were booked in Santa Barbara County Jail. Zermano-Arzate is being held on a no-bail warrant and Garcia is being held in lieu of $20,000 bail.

