Grover Beach seeking 89% sewer rate increase

April 18, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The Grover Beach City Council wants to raise sewer rates by approximately 89% over the next five years.

The council approved a phased-in approach, with sewer rates increasing by 17.8% annually over five years, beginning July 1, 2025. For a typical single-family residential customer, the average bi-monthly bill would increase from $25.64 to $30.20 in the first year — an increase of approximately $2.28 per month.

Even with the proposed increases, Grover Beach’s wastewater rates are expected to remain among the lowest in San Luis Obispo County.

Current wastewater rates will not cover the rising costs of operations, maintenance and critical infrastructure improvements over the next five years, according to a city wastewater rate study. The proposed rate changes will help fund an estimated $15 million in needed system upgrades.

Ratepayers will have the opportunity to mount a majority protest to upend the sewer bill increases. Under Proposition 218, property owners may submit written protests to the rate increases. If more than 50% of property owners submit valid written protests, the city may not adopt the proposed rates.

On June 9, the Grover Beach City Council will hold a hearing to consider adopting the proposed rates.

