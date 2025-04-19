Unemployment rates declined in San Luis Obispo County last month

April 19, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The number of unemployed people in San Luis Obispo County declined for a second month in March, the state Employment Development Department reported Friday.

In SLO County, the number of unemployed residents dropped from 5,700 to 5,600 from February to March. The county’s unemployment rate fell to 4.1% in March, from 4.2% in February.

During March, job gains were seen in the local government sector which added 600 jobs. During the past month, private services and health education sector added 100 jobs.

In the jobs lost category, the transportation sector dropped 200 jobs in March.

SLO County’s unemployment rate is lower than both the national average of 4.2% and the state’s 5.5% rate.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...