Unemployment rates declined in San Luis Obispo County last month
April 19, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
The number of unemployed people in San Luis Obispo County declined for a second month in March, the state Employment Development Department reported Friday.
In SLO County, the number of unemployed residents dropped from 5,700 to 5,600 from February to March. The county’s unemployment rate fell to 4.1% in March, from 4.2% in February.
During March, job gains were seen in the local government sector which added 600 jobs. During the past month, private services and health education sector added 100 jobs.
In the jobs lost category, the transportation sector dropped 200 jobs in March.
SLO County’s unemployment rate is lower than both the national average of 4.2% and the state’s 5.5% rate.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines