Over 3,000 PG&E customers without power in Pismo Beach
April 18, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
More than 3,300 PG&E customers lost power in Pismo Beach on Friday afternoon.
Shortly after 5:30 a.m., power went out for 3,003 customers just south of Avila Beach to Mary Herrington Park. The outage runs along the west side of the community.
The cause of the outages remains under investigation. PG&E estimates power will be restored by 9:30 p.m.
