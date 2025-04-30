Huge modular housing complex coming to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

April 29, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

In an attempt to address the affordable housing crisis, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo is in the process of developing what is slated to be the nation’ largest modular housing development.

In order to increase the student body from 22,000 to 25,000 by 2030, the university needed additional student housing. Campus administration is now working with FullStack Modular, a company that is constructing modular housing units at its factory in Los Angeles County.

The university is planning to add more than 4,200 suite-style units over the next five years at an estimated cost of $1.2 billion.

Crews are currently preparing the site and constructing foundations for nine buildings – of seven to 12 stories. Workers plan to start stacking the units in September.

The first building, with about 500 units, is expected to be completed by Fall 2026.

“Affordable housing is such a big problem, especially on the West Coast,” said Mike McCormick, vice president of facilities management and development at Cal Poly. “We’ve assembled a team of professionals committed to rethinking how we deliver housing, and FullStack Modular’s innovative approach is a huge part of that. It’s a solution that not only meets Cal Poly’s needs but is transportable to other housing projects across the country.”

