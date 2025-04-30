CHP identifies drivers killed in crash in Nipomo

April 30, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The California Highway Patrol identified the two drivers killed in a crash on Monday evening as 63-year-old Melchor David Delagarza and 49-year-old Darlene Leticia Scruggs, both of Nipomo, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Delagarza was headed southbound in a white pickup truck on Orchard Road near Cherry Blossom Place when he attempted to pass and crashed head-on into a white SUV driven by Scruggs. Both Delagarza and Scruggs died at the scene.

After hitting Scruggs’ SUV, Delagarza’s pickup truck crashed into a red sedan. The driver of the sedan suffered minor injuries.

An investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing. Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call Officer R. Chavez at (805) 594-8700.

“CHP reminds everyone to slow down, don’t drive distracted and always have a high visual horizon for what is in happening in front of you,” said San Luis Obispo Commander, Captain Mike Brown.

