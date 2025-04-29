Three drivers arrested for street racing in Grover Beach
April 29, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
Grover Beach police officers arrested three drivers for street racing over the weekend.
Officers witnessed two street races, one on the 1500 block of W. Grand Avenue and the other on the 1800 block of W. Grand Avenue. Officers responded by arresting three drivers, two local residents and a driver from the Visalia area, who was also charged with drunk driving.
“Remember, not only is it dangerous and illegal to engage in street racing and reckless driving, but it also brings consequences such as a 30-day vehicle impound, according to the Grover Beach Police Department. “Let’s keep our roads safe and prevent a tragedy!”
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines